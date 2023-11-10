Honolulu firefighters douse boat fire at Ala Wai harbor

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a boat fire at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor in Waikiki early this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 3:31 a.m. for a boat fire at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor and responded with 7 units and 27 firefighters.

Firefighters arrived at 3:39 a.m. to find a docked boat engulfed in flames.

Using hand lines, firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, HFD said, adding that a check of the boat found no one on board and no hidden pockets of flame.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the state Ala Wai harbor master were informed of the incident to handle notification to the boat owner, an HFD summary said.

An HFD investigator has been assigned to determine the origin and cause of the fire and a damage estimate.