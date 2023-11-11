Mililani Mauka fire burns 1,681 acres, remains 90% contained

The wildfire in the mountainous area east of Mililani Mauka is now 90% contained and has blackened 1,681 acres, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in its final daily update on the blaze.

It has covered steep terrain on private lands, Kamehameha Schools lands and the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge, which protects some of the last remaining intact native forest on the island. At least 22 federally listed species, including native plants, are found in the area.

Personnel will continue today to identify areas of heat and ground crews will work to improve the fire perimeter.

More accurate mapping and a flyover along the perimeter and interior pockets that were previously unburned have resulted in the current acreage estimate.

The “fire footprint” did not grow Friday, USFWS said.

An interagency hotshot crew, one wildland fire module, 10 smokejumpers, two helicopter modules and one Type 3 helicopter were used in battling the blaze Friday.

Water drops by air were conducted on the south and east fire perimeter, areas inaccessible by foot. Scattered showers also helped Friday.

Crews hiked into accessible sections of the fire line to find areas of residual heat.

The Burned Area Response team visited the western area of the fire, and it continues to develop a post-fire restoration plan.