Wind advisory for Maui County, Hawaii island may be expanded

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island until Tuesday morning.

“Strong high pressure building north of the islands will bring strong and gusty trade winds the next couple of days, with winds already gusting over 50 mph in leeward Kohala,” according to the NWS advisory. “Northeast trade winds are expected to become especially gusty as a cold front moves through the island chain on Monday night, and this advisory may need to be expanded to include additional areas, and may also need to be extended through Tuesday.”

The advisory, issued this morning, covers Lanai, and portions of Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island, including west and leeward Maui, and Kohala and south and southeastern areas of Hawaii island.

Forecasters expect easterly tradewinds from 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. The winds will shift to the northeast Monday night, they said.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, and can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches. Strong gusts can make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” said the advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m.