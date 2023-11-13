comscore Brushfire prompts multiple road closures on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brushfire prompts multiple road closures on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:22 pm
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Smoke is visible from a brushfire that prompted road closures on Maui.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Smoke is visible from a brushfire that prompted road closures on Maui.

A brushfire has led to road closures on Maui.

Maui County said in a press release this afternoon that affected areas are Veterans Highway, North Kihei Road and Piilani Highway, and Hansen Road at Veterans Highway.

Smoke is visible and there have been no evacuations ordered at this time.

An alert asks that motorists avoid the area.

Looking Back

