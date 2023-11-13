Brushfire prompts multiple road closures on Maui

A brushfire has led to road closures on Maui.
Maui County said in a press release this afternoon that affected areas are Veterans Highway, North Kihei Road and Piilani Highway, and Hansen Road at Veterans Highway.
Smoke is visible and there have been no evacuations ordered at this time.
An alert asks that motorists avoid the area.
