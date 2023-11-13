Girl, 11, fights off would-be kidnapper in Waipio

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl in Waipio.

Police said it happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Waipio Costco parking lot.

The girl reported sitting inside her family’s vehicle when an unknown man knocked on the car door, and she unlocked it thinking it was her mom.

The man then opened the door and allegedly attempted to abduct the girl, police said, but she fought back.

The male suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Police have no description of the suspect other than that he is an unknown male who was wearing a gray jacket and long pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to submit an anonymous tip at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.