Man, 20s, extricated from car after solo crash in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 20s, extricated from car after solo crash in Mililani

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate a man in his 20s from his car after a solo crash that took place overnight in Mililani.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. today for a crash near 95-1350 Meheula Parkway in Mililani. Five units with 15 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene at about 2 a.m. and found a man pinned inside his car after apparently having crashed into a tree.

Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle, then used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man from the car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.

