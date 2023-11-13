Man, 20s, extricated from car after solo crash in Mililani

Honolulu firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate a man in his 20s from his car after a solo crash that took place overnight in Mililani.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. today for a crash near 95-1350 Meheula Parkway in Mililani. Five units with 15 personnel responded.
The first unit arrived on scene at about 2 a.m. and found a man pinned inside his car after apparently having crashed into a tree.
Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle, then used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man from the car.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in serious condition.
No further information was provided.
