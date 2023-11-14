comscore Man, 28, indicted on murder charge in Nanakuli stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 28, indicted on murder charge in Nanakuli stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:05 pm
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Justin D.I. Akana

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 28-year-old man on the charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 7 stabbing death of a 62-year-old man at Nanakuli Beach Park.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Dennis Wilson confronted Justin D.I. Akana about stealing money and cigarettes.

A physical confrontation occurred and Akana allegedly stabbed Wilson in the chest.

Akana fled on foot and was arrested in the same area the next morning, Nov. 8.

“The defendant in this case may be subject to enhanced sentencing because the victim is older than 59 years old,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “Enhanced sentencing in this case could mean life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of life with the possibility of parole.”

He said this provision is meant “to deter crime against our kupuna.”

Akana is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

