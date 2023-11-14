Pohakuloa fire greater than 300 acres; 60% contained

The Pohakuloa Training Area fire that broke out Monday afternoon is now at about 300 to 400 acres, and 60% contained, according to the U.S. Army Garrison.

Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert at 4 p.m. Monday saying a brush fire was burning within the U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Area near the 41-mile marker of Daniel K. Inouye Highway, and that smoke was visible in the area.

Hawaii County said fire personnel were on the scene and actively fighting the fire. No structures were threatened, and no roads were closed.

The U.S. Army said Pohakuloa Training Area firefighters and public works continue to apply wet lines — a tactic that involves saturating unburned areas to prevent the fire from spreading – and to create firebreaks to manage the flow of the fire.

Firefighters are also working closely with the PTA environmental section to identify and protect areas with items of natural and cultural value.

The 25th Infantry Division Army helicopters are supporting firefighting efforts with bucket drops.