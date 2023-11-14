Latest Lahaina victim, 78, identified as death toll grows to 100

Maui police released today the name of a Lahaina resident as among 100 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina, was publicly identified after her family was notified.

Police today revised the number of confirmed fatalities to 100, up from 99 previously.

Of the 100 confirmed fatalities, 99 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while none have been identified but their family not located or notified.

