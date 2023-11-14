comscore Latest Lahaina victim, 78, identified as death toll grows to 100 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Latest Lahaina victim, 78, identified as death toll grows to 100

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 am
  • 2023 October 4 WDA - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The view of upper Lahaina from Kelawea Mauka Makai park on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Maui police released today the name of a Lahaina resident as among 100 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina, was publicly identified after her family was notified.

Police today revised the number of confirmed fatalities to 100, up from 99 previously.

Of the 100 confirmed fatalities, 99 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while none have been identified but their family not located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

