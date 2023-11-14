It’s all gravy

Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Whether you’re prepping for the ultimate family feast or a cozy dinner for two, check out these seasonal packages, specials and desserts.

Chef Chai

Chef Chai’s (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) special Thanksgiving dinner box is available in small (for two people) or large (for four people) sizes. It includes Alaskan king crab cakes with roasted garlic aioli and mango salsa, organically grown Big Island baby greens with tangerine vinaigrette, roasted kabocha pumpkin and lobster bisque, pre-sliced roasted turkey, Granny Smith apple and raisin bread stuffing, roasted butternut squash, baby carrots, onions and spinach, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, cranberry apple chutney, giblet gravy and classic pumpkin pie.

Pickup is Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 808-585-0011 or visit chefchai.com.

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) turkey dinner bento meal is available for takeout only on Nov. 23. It includes organic free-range turkey, truffle smashed potatoes, yuzu kosho cranberry sauce, arabiki sausage stuffing, roasted vegetable medley and MW chocolate cake.

Customers must preorder online.

Visit artizenbymw.com.

La Palme D’Or

La Palme D’Or (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its Japanese-influenced French confections, and the dessert shop offers a variety of seasonal treats. Festive options include a pumpkin Basque cheesecake, Rocky Chocolate turkey (layers of chocolate ganache; dark chocolate sponge cake; and nougat studded with walnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts and roasted almonds on top), Ube Mont Blanc (creamy ube cream, chocolate chip cream, cocoa sponge cake), black sesame chiffon cake, and decorated cake pops.

Call 808-941-6161 or visit lapalmedorhawaii.com.

Sweet Revenge Honolulu

If you’re in need of Thanksgiving desserts, look no further than Sweet Revenge Honolulu (979 Robello Lane). Available pies include vanilla bean custard, pumpkin, pumpkin crunch, frappe (fresh apples baked in rum custard with a sugared almond topping), apple crumb, apple cranberry crumb, sweet potato and pecan. Savory options like chicken pot pies are also available.

All pies feature a buttery crust, and pumpkins are sourced from Aloun Farms. Apples are hand-cut and pies are made with fresh eggs, milk and real cream.

Sweet Revenge will also offer its Thanksgiving mochi assortment. The Thanksgiving desserts will be at the business’s kitchen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22, at the HFBF Honolulu farmers market at Neal S. Blaisdell Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22, and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving day.

Walk-ins accepted but preorders are recommended. Visit sweetrevengehonolulu.com.

StripSteak Waikiki, A Michael Mina Restaurant

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner. The first course includes a choice of marinated beets, a truffle Caesar salad, hamachi crudo, or butternut squash and apple soup. The second course includes a choice of roasted Heritage turkey, macadamia nut-crusted mahimahi, 8-ounce Black Angus filet, Ora king salmon, or triple-seared A5 wagyu Stripsteak (additional fee). Finally, the dessert course features a Basque-style cheesecake or pumpkin crunch pie.

Call 808-896-2545 or visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Merriman’s Honolulu

Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170) is offering a dine-in Thanksgiving prix fixe menu. Start with Pete’s original Caesar salad, grilled Stellar Bay oysters, roasted Ho Farm pumpkin salad, hapa poke, Kahua Ranch lamb ravioli or tako escargot. Then, select from entrees like The Harvest Plate, Waimanalo mushroom and carrot Wellington, herb-crusted Colorado lamb chops, roasted tenderloin, mac nut-crusted Kona kampachi or seafood jook. Enjoy a dessert trio of pumpkin pie, bread pudding and chocolate pot de crème.

Call 808-215-0022 or visit merrimanshawaii.com.

Zippy’s

Zippy’s (various locations) offers half and whole turkey packages (along with whole turkeys only). The whole turkey packages include a 10- to 12-pound turkey, 3 pounds of stuffing, 4 pounds of mashed potatoes, 4 pounds of poultry gravy, 1 pound of cranberry/pineapple relish, and 12 King’s Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls. The whole turkey package serves about eight to 10 people and takes about 2 to 2 1/2 hours to reheat.

Visit zippys.com.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) offers a variety of options for Thanksgiving. Customers can opt for Thanksgiving meals to-go, available for pickup Nov. 22-23.

The menu includes roasted turkey with traditional gravy, mashed potatoes, chestnut stuffing, green bean and mushroom casserole with fried onions, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin bread pudding with crème anglaise.

On Nov. 23, Plumeria Beach House offers brunch and dinner buffets. Buffet offerings include roasted kabocha, apples, pepitas and balsamic vinaigrette; pumpkin curry soup; fresh ahi poke; assorted nigiri sushi; a carving station with garlic and rosemary-rubbed prime rib of beef with au jus; a carving station with traditional butter-roasted turkey with citrus cranberry sauce and thyme gravy; steamed snow and Dungeness crab; and a variety of desserts, including pumpkin pie, Okinawan sweet potato pie and The Kahala’s signature bread pudding with crème anglaise.

Visit kahalaresort.com/dining.