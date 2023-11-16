Manoa attack leaves man, 67, with stab wound, burns

Honolulu police are investigating after a 67-year-old man in Manoa was allegedly stabbed and doused with a fluid that resulted in burns early this morning.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at about 4:21 a.m. to Halelena Place and Kahawai Street, a residential area in Manoa.

They performed life-saving treatment for the man, who suffered from a wound from a sharp object to his back, and mild burns to his extremities that resulted from the unknown fluid.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was believed to have been in an altercation with another man at the time of the incident.

Police responded to the scene, and are investigating the case as an alleged case of aggravated assault.

No further information was available.