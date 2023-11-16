comscore Manoa attack leaves man, 67, with stab wound, burns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Manoa attack leaves man, 67, with stab wound, burns

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are investigating after a 67-year-old man in Manoa was allegedly stabbed and doused with a fluid that resulted in burns early this morning.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at about 4:21 a.m. to Halelena Place and Kahawai Street, a residential area in Manoa.

They performed life-saving treatment for the man, who suffered from a wound from a sharp object to his back, and mild burns to his extremities that resulted from the unknown fluid.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was believed to have been in an altercation with another man at the time of the incident.

Police responded to the scene, and are investigating the case as an alleged case of aggravated assault.

No further information was available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Average long-term mortgage rate falls for 3rd straight week

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up