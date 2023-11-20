HFD: Wildfire in Kapolei sparked by illegal fireworks

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a wildland fire at a vacant lot in Kapolei over the weekend was sparked by illegal aerial fireworks. The case has been referred to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:14 p.m. Saturday at the lot at Malakole Street in Kapolei, which is owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Homelands. Fifteen units and 45 personnel responded.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 12:45 a.m. and 100% contained at 1:11 a.m. The fire burned approximately two acres of land.

HFD’s investigator classified the fire as accidental due to aerial fireworks after discovering illegal fireworks in front of the wildland fire site.

No injuries were reported.