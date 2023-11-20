comscore Man, 25, fatally shot in Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 25, fatally shot in Waialua

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating how a 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound late Sunday in Waialua.

At 11:57 p.m. Sunday, the victim was with his friends and “became unresponsive due to a gun shot wound,” according to police. It was not immediately known what led up to the man getting shot or who shot him.

CPR was performed but unsuccessful and the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. this morning.

HPD opened an unattended death case in connection with the shooting.

