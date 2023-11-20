Military: U.S. Navy plane overshoots runway and goes into Kaneohe Bay

A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into Kaneohe Bay, the military said today.

The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries. The P8-A aircraft is a Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, according to Boeing.

Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving the call at 2:06 p.m. and sent multiple units to the scene just off the Marine Corps Base Marina Pier. HFD closed the incident at 2:42 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded with several units to the call for the downed aircraft, which reportedly carried nine people on board who were not injured, spokesperson Shayne Enright told the Star-Advertiser.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.