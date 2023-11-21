A successful, spatchcocked turkey dinner

Roasting a spatchcocked turkey in a very hot oven, then reheating at a more moderate temperature is the key to success in this make-ahead recipe. The spatchcocked turkey fares far better than a whole bird when reheated. Its flat shape reheats evenly so the breast doesn’t dry out, and it’s easier to fit into both your oven and fridge. And since you reheat at a convenient 350 degrees, you might be able to reheat or bake other dishes in the oven at the same time. Note that it does take about as long to reheat the bird as it does to roast it in the first place (at 450 degrees), which is something to consider if you have flexibility on Thanksgiving Day.

Make-Ahead Roast Turkey

Ingredients:

• 1 (11to 13-pound) turkey, thawed if frozen, spatchcocked

• 3 to 4 tablespoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 2 bunches fresh rosemary, sage or thyme, or a combination

• Olive oil, for drizzling

Directions:

Place a flat wire rack on top of a large rimmed baking sheet. Place the turkey on top of the rack.

Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Rub turkey all over with 3 to 4 tablespoons of salt (1/2 teaspoon salt per pound). Refrigerate uncovered overnight or for up to 3 days.

Remove turkey from the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting and allow to come to room temperature.

Meanwhile, place oven rack toward the bottom third of the oven and heat oven to 450 degrees.

Using about half the herbs, tuck some sprigs under the turkey. Drizzle turkey lightly with oil (you can use a pastry brush or your hands to help spread it evenly if you like). Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh reads 165 degrees, 40 to 55 minutes. If the breast looks like it’s getting too brown before the legs are done, cover it with foil.

Remove turkey from the oven and let it cool completely. Remove herbs and cover with foil or plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

To reheat, remove turkey from the refrigerator 1 to 2 hours (but no longer) before roasting to allow it to come to room temperature.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Tuck more herbs around the turkey.

Roast until an instant-read thermom eter inserted in the thickest part of the thigh reads 165 degrees, 45 to 60 minutes.

Let turkey rest for 15 minutes before carving.

Total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes, plus at least 2 days for brining, cooling and chilling, serves 12.