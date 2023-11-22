An easy, creamy veggie dish

The incredible mound of spinach called for here (3 pounds!) deflates quickly after an initial blanching, which helps maintain its deep green color. Shallots and garlic lend sweetness, while a mix of milk and heavy cream provides richness without being too heavy. Finally, tangy sour cream lifts and balances the dish. The spinach can be blanched, cooled and chopped a day ahead and stored in the refrigerator. Leftovers make a great omelet or quiche filling, and are also a terrific addition to pasta.
Creamed Spinach
Ingredients:
• 3 pounds adult spinach (from five 10-ounce bags), tough stems removed
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt and black pepper
• 1/4 cup sour cream
Directions:
In a large pot, bring 1/2 inch of water to a boil over high. Add spinach in 3 batches, stirring until each batch wilts before adding another, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and run under cold water until cool. Drain again, pressing out excess water, then coarsely chop for a total of 4 packed cups.
In the same pot, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-low. Add shallot and cook, stirring, until softened with no color, about 2 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted, then add flour and cook, stirring constantly, until flour is light golden but the shallots still have no color, about 3 minutes. While whisking constantly, drizzle in milk and cream until smooth, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, then add chopped spinach and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the spinach is totally incorporated and the sauce is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in sour cream until combined. Transfer to a bowl and serve warm.
Total time: 25 minutes, serves 6-8.
Tip:
To reheat, microwave with a damp paper towel covering the top to keep moisture in. Or spinach can be reheated in a pan, stirring occasionally, over low heat and adding more milk if necessary.
