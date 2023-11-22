Thanksgiving 2023: List of what’s open and closed on Oahu

Interested in going out on Thanksgiving? Before you head out the door, find out what’s open and closed on Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> All public libraries

>> Open markets

FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> Most banks

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Bishop Museum

>> Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center

>> Hawai’i State Art Museum

>> Honolulu Museum of Art

>> Iolani Palace

>> Lyon Arboretum

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace

>> Waimea Valley

ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)

>> According to the city, the Ala Wai, Pali, Ted Makalena, West Loch and Ewa Villages Golf Courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for nine-hole play. Kahuku Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

>> Honolulu Zoo

>> Parks and botanical gardens (View the website)

>> Waikiki Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

SHOPPING MALL HOURS

(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours. Check websites for details.)

>> Ala Moana Center will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

>> International Market Place will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

>> Kahala Mall will be open on Thanksgiving with only select merchants such as Consolidated Theatres, The Compleat Kitchen, Jeans Warehouse, Longs Drugs, Starbucks inside the mall and drive-thru area, and Whole Foods Market. On Black Friday, the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

>> Windward Mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

>> Pearlridge Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

>> Ka Makana Alii will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule (View the schedule);

>> The Skyline is operating on a state holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (View the schedule);

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available;

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here);

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> Refuse will be collected (Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open; View more details);

>> The U.S. Postal Service is closed, according to its website.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office is closed.