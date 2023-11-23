Mokapu Boulevard reopens after water main fixed days later

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has reopened all Kaneohe-bound lanes on Mokapu Boulevard between Kapaa Quarry Road and Oneawa Street, which were closed since Sunday due to a broken water main in Kailua.

The board announced the update at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 24-inch water main broke Sunday on Mokapu Boulevard fronting Kalaheo High School, prompting the school to close Tuesday, according to the state Department of Education. The water main break flooded roads, causing a portion of the sidewalk to fall into a trench and damage a sewer pipe owned by the Hawaii Department of Education.

DOE officials had to fix the pipe before the BWS crews could repair the water main and repave the damaged roads, according to a statement.

BWS tweeted: “@BWSHonolulu thanks the community & area motorists for their understanding and patience during this repair.”

The water main break comes after BWS announced Tuesday it filed a $1.2 billion claim against the Navy to recover costs of the agency’s response to the Red Hill fuel spill, which leaked into the Navy’s water system and prompted the shutdown of the Halawa Shaft to avoid further contaminating Oahu’s drinking water supply.