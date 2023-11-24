Vehicle collision forces all westbound to close on H-1 westbound in Kaimuki

A motor vehicle collision has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the H-1 eastbound by the 5th Avenue onramp this morning.
A tow wagon is on the scene, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
