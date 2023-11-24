comscore Vehicle collision forces all westbound to close on H-1 westbound in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle collision forces all westbound to close on H-1 westbound in Kaimuki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG Vehicles are backed up on the H-1 westbound in a screenshot from a traffic camera in Kaimuki at 6:25 a.m. this morning.

    Vehicles are backed up on the H-1 westbound in a screenshot from a traffic camera in Kaimuki at 6:25 a.m. this morning.

A motor vehicle collision has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the H-1 eastbound by the 5th Avenue onramp this morning.

A tow wagon is on the scene, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

