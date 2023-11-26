Honolulu police investigate after 2 injured in Waianae stabbing

Honolulu police are investigating a first-degree attempted murder following an apparent stabbing incident in Waianae early this morning.
Police said a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were allegedly assaulted by a female suspect, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
The victims drove themselves to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center but were later transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright told the Star-Advertiser, “We treated the two and transported them in serious condition from a leeward emergency room to a downtown trauma center.”
Enright said the male had apparent stab wounds to the abdomen and the female had apparent stab wounds to the chest.
No other details were immediately available.
