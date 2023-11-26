Las Vegas Advisor: Silver Sevens to undergo rebranding, renovation

The Silver Sevens hotel-casino, located 2 miles east of the Strip on Flamingo, has been renamed twice since it opened as the Continental in 1981.

It became a Terrible’s casino when it was sold in 1999, then Silver Sevens when it was bought by its current owner in 2013. Now it’s been announced that Silver Sevens will be renamed again, this time going back to its roots as the Continental.

The porte cochere will be renovated to host a Pink Taco (of Hard Rock fame); additional improvements will include new food outlets, a new bar and casino upgrades all to be unveiled in 2025.

Formula One cleanup: With the Vegas Grand Prix race concluded, it’s cleanup time. The work started the day after the race and many of the temporary structures that transformed the area into a world-class raceway have already been taken down. Still, the beast is alive, and lane closures along the course continue to be a reality. Estimates range from six to eight weeks for the total job to be completed.

Stones rolling back: A mobile billboard has been spotted on the Strip with the famous tongue logo and the message, “Pleased to meet you” (from the song “Sympathy for the Devil”). In other words, the Rolling Stones are advertising a new tour and one of the 16 stops will be Las Vegas. The Stones are set to play Allegiant Stadium on May 11.

Show closing: “OPM” will shut down after its New Year’s Eve performance after a five-year run at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Spiegelworld’s restaurant that adjoins the “OPM” showroom, Superfrico, will continue operating. No word yet on a replacement show.

Question: What’s the final verdict on the success of the F1 race?

Answer: The verdict isn’t yet final, as several elements are still being assessed. Officials claim 315,000 people showed up for the race, with reported ticket sales of 105,000. Despite lots of missteps in the process, the overall impression was that the race was one of this year’s best and that the drivers approved. The financial result is yet to be determined.

