LIVE: Update on salvage efforts of Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:31 pm
  • VIDEO BY U.S. NAVY

  • SGT. BRANDON AULTMAN/U.S. MARINE CORPS / NOV. 21 U.S. Navy sailors with Waterfront Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, deployed two environmental containment booms around a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay waters.

    SGT. BRANDON AULTMAN/U.S. MARINE CORPS / NOV. 21

    U.S. Navy sailors with Waterfront Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, deployed two environmental containment booms around a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay waters.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and watch the livestream above.

——

A U.S. Navy plane is still sitting in Kaneohe Bay after it slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii a week ago.

Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, on-scene commander and commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, is providing an update on salvage efforts during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

>> RELATED STORY: Navy plane still resting in shoal of Kaneohe Bay

At least two points of the 42-foot-high P-8A are sitting on coral reef. On Sunday, Navy divers removed about 2,000 gallons of fuel from the plane without incident, Lenox said. The state’s on-scene commander was on scene during the defueling process, Lenox said.

The plane has been surrounded by three containment booms, along with “hydrophobic absorbent material” designed to absorb potential toxic material from the plane.

Two potential options to salvage the plane include floating it and lifting it from a crane or using roller bags, according to Lenox.

A safety investigation is underway.

Sometime around 2 p.m. Nov. 20, amid cloudy and rainy weather, the three pilots and six crew members of the P-8A based out of Whidbey Island in Washington overshot their landing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and ended up in the water.

No one was injured.

The Navy uses the P-8A Poseidons assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” Patrol Squadron 4 for multiple missions including submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Looking Back

