Vital Statistics: Nov. 17-23, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 17-23
>> Kayla Marie Altenhof and Christopher Aaron Nelson
>> Sheila Marie Fabria Bautista and Dave Alexander Galiste
>> Andrew Duane Beckler and Tamara Marie Berry
>> Stephen Carvalho Wesley Carvalho II and Ashley Jane Pascual Silao
>> Alfred Wai Kong Chun and Roberta Wilborn Malori
>> Christophe Rudolphe Demenga and Yuka Munehisa
>> Foster Blake Denker and Alexander Hamilton Willoughby
>> Ebony Jewel Galvan and Aaron Robert Gendelman
>> Shaun Albert Haviland and Julie Jones
>> Christian Samuel Jouvin and Kaleigh Mariah Lambresi
>> Tanner David Kissinger and Liana Kia Luke
>> Kevin Phuong Lam and Chloe Shaye Bautista-Capol
>> Chenyu Li and Wenhui Hou
>> Linda My Nguyen and Andrea Renee Lomax
>> Amanda Yvonne Noyakuk and Anthony Lee Castel
>> Anne Marissa Miranda Pascua and Daniel Steven Costa
>> Melvin Everett Penner and Liza Marie Charay
>> Bista Rayphand and Jimmy Tolentino Silao
>> Colette Nicole Fernandez Salas and Angel Francisco Bravo
>> Jacob Michael Schultz and Carrie Elizabeth Baer
>> Kayla Kamalani Silva-Gage and Michael Nathaniel Kaimana Ryder
>> Bre’anna LeShon Simon and Jevon Christian Nightingale
>> Brian Glenn Slabaugh and Rhonda Kay Fox
>> Evan Lee Taft and Janelle Leah Hale
>> Jocyl Capalac Tero and Ed Alan Rikki Mendoza Flores
>> Rene Tientcheu Towa and Tara Rashidah Oden
>> Jeramil Salinas Velasco and QT Anne Lim
>> Michelle Anne Viel and Steven James Thomas Tulloch
>> Armando Jose Daniel Villegas and Charlotte Renea Fite
>> Craig Matthew White and Lisa Ly Lai
>> Jess Gregory Whittington and Christine Jayne
>> Jordan Malik Willis and Kayla Deshae Anderson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 17-23
>> Isabella Trula-Abigail Bruneau
>> Jaxson Charles-Phillip Bruneau
>> Wilma Chastain Clapper
>> Hezekiah Ka‘uanoe Gohier
>> Jessica Rose Kawehi Hinojosa-Marquez
>> Kana‘iakea Coby Koichi Ho
>> Cysen Ka‘ano‘ika‘ohana ika malu mai kale‘a Hookano-Kala
>> Royal Regis Ka lani ola Kahana-Nolan
>> Legend-Joseph Ahuwale Ka Po‘okela I Kau hana ia ha‘i Kanamu
>> Zyleiah Kololia Anahera Kapahu-Pongasi
>> Katherine Elizabeth Difiore Koffman
>> Josiah Oshun Koontz-Elarms
>> Kekoa Punaho‘olapa Ichiro Jack Kupihea
>> Zechariah Rogan Koali‘i Lavarias
>> Sofia Laudise Napua‘alaikahikina Lipp
>> Ezra Ross McGovern Llanes
>> Ethan Gunner Mabuti
>> Luca Kai Machado
>> Hazelynn-Jade Hokulani Maiava-Haraguchi
>> Psalm Khisaiah Epis Mamac
>> James Sai Mitsuda
>> Thomas Kei Mitsuda
>> Michael Carmen Monsivais
>> Ian Carl Morales Naag
>> Walker Kane Newton
>> Kaleia-Rainn Pomaika‘i Malia Orian
>> Alena Liv Oury
>> Kamakanamaikalani Orion Oury
>> Lia Nale‘alani Patino
>> Bleu Mariella Paulino
>> Zuri Kiana Perry Matta
>> Enzo Kapolioka‘Ehukai Petschow
>> Juniper Kay Prais
>> Adeline Florence-Skye Reed
>> Angel Leilani Robello- Dalumpinis-Fonseca
>> Kymani Keona Talamaivao- Farley
>> Giovanni Penani Taumotoi
>> Lilou Paea Tauveli
>> D’Vanson Pasiano Keanu Thomas
>> Saige Kana‘iokalani Tibayan
>> Augustus Fordham Tuck
>> Nehemias Jael Velez Cruz
>> Serena Ruby Walker
>> Eternity Ku‘u‘a‘ali‘ilani ‘O Enelina Wong
