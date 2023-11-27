Vital Statistics: Nov. 17-23, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 17-23

>> Kayla Marie Altenhof and Christopher Aaron Nelson

>> Sheila Marie Fabria Bautista and Dave Alexander Galiste

>> Andrew Duane Beckler and Tamara Marie Berry

>> Stephen Carvalho Wesley Carvalho II and Ashley Jane Pascual Silao

>> Alfred Wai Kong Chun and Roberta Wilborn Malori

>> Christophe Rudolphe Demenga and Yuka Munehisa

>> Foster Blake Denker and Alexander Hamilton Willoughby

>> Ebony Jewel Galvan and Aaron Robert Gendelman

>> Shaun Albert Haviland and Julie Jones

>> Christian Samuel Jouvin and Kaleigh Mariah Lambresi

>> Tanner David Kissinger and Liana Kia Luke

>> Kevin Phuong Lam and Chloe Shaye Bautista-Capol

>> Chenyu Li and Wenhui Hou

>> Linda My Nguyen and Andrea Renee Lomax

>> Amanda Yvonne Noyakuk and Anthony Lee Castel

>> Anne Marissa Miranda Pascua and Daniel Steven Costa

>> Melvin Everett Penner and Liza Marie Charay

>> Bista Rayphand and Jimmy Tolentino Silao

>> Colette Nicole Fernandez Salas and Angel Francisco Bravo

>> Jacob Michael Schultz and Carrie Elizabeth Baer

>> Kayla Kamalani Silva-Gage and Michael Nathaniel Kaimana Ryder

>> Bre’anna LeShon Simon and Jevon Christian Nightingale

>> Brian Glenn Slabaugh and Rhonda Kay Fox

>> Evan Lee Taft and Janelle Leah Hale

>> Jocyl Capalac Tero and Ed Alan Rikki Mendoza Flores

>> Rene Tientcheu Towa and Tara Rashidah Oden

>> Jeramil Salinas Velasco and QT Anne Lim

>> Michelle Anne Viel and Steven James Thomas Tulloch

>> Armando Jose Daniel Villegas and Charlotte Renea Fite

>> Craig Matthew White and Lisa Ly Lai

>> Jess Gregory Whittington and Christine Jayne

>> Jordan Malik Willis and Kayla Deshae Anderson

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 17-23

>> Isabella Trula-­Abigail Bruneau

>> Jaxson Charles-Phillip Bruneau

>> Wilma Chastain Clapper

>> Hezekiah Ka‘uanoe Gohier

>> Jessica Rose Kawehi Hinojosa-Marquez

>> Kana‘iakea Coby Koichi Ho

>> Cysen Ka‘ano‘ika‘ohana ika malu mai kale‘a Hookano-Kala

>> Royal Regis Ka lani ola Kahana-Nolan

>> Legend-Joseph Ahuwale Ka Po‘okela I Kau hana ia ha‘i Kanamu

>> Zyleiah Kololia Anahera Kapahu-Pongasi

>> Katherine Elizabeth Difiore Koffman

>> Josiah Oshun Koontz-Elarms

>> Kekoa Punaho‘olapa Ichiro Jack Kupihea

>> Zechariah Rogan Koali‘i Lavarias

>> Sofia Laudise Napua‘alaikahikina Lipp

>> Ezra Ross McGovern Llanes

>> Ethan Gunner Mabuti

>> Luca Kai Machado

>> Hazelynn-Jade Hokulani Maiava-Haraguchi

>> Psalm Khisaiah Epis Mamac

>> James Sai Mitsuda

>> Thomas Kei Mitsuda

>> Michael Carmen Monsivais

>> Ian Carl Morales Naag

>> Walker Kane Newton

>> Kaleia-Rainn Pomaika‘i Malia Orian

>> Alena Liv Oury

>> Kamakanamaikalani Orion Oury

>> Lia Nale‘alani Patino

>> Bleu Mariella Paulino

>> Zuri Kiana Perry Matta

>> Enzo Kapolioka‘Ehukai Petschow

>> Juniper Kay Prais

>> Adeline Florence-Skye Reed

>> Angel Leilani Robello- Dalumpinis-Fonseca

>> Kymani Keona Talamaivao- Farley

>> Giovanni Penani Taumotoi

>> Lilou Paea Tauveli

>> D’Vanson Pasiano Keanu Thomas

>> Saige Kana‘iokalani Tibayan

>> Augustus Fordham Tuck

>> Nehemias Jael Velez Cruz

>> Serena Ruby Walker

>> Eternity Ku‘u‘a‘ali‘ilani ‘O Enelina Wong