comscore Man, 38, taken to hospital after stabbing in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man, 38, taken to hospital after stabbing in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound following an argument overnight, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS responded to a 12:05 a.m. call near the 1800 block of Makuahine Place in Kalihi to treat a man with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Paramedics treated the man for the wound and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was apparently stabbed after an altercation, following unknown circumstances.

No further information was available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii receiver McBride named to All-Mountain West Conference 2nd team

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up