Man, 38, taken to hospital after stabbing in Kalihi

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound following an argument overnight, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS responded to a 12:05 a.m. call near the 1800 block of Makuahine Place in Kalihi to treat a man with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Paramedics treated the man for the wound and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was apparently stabbed after an altercation, following unknown circumstances.

No further information was available.