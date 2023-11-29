Colorado woman, 68, dies from possible drowning in Kona

A 68-year-old woman from Colorado has died after being pulled from Makako Bay during a snorkeling excursion in Kailua-Kona, according to Hawaii island police.

She has been identified as Martha Kurica of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Police said at about 7 p.m. Monday, Kona patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a possible drowning at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor.

Upon investigation, police learned Kurica was on a guided snorkeling tour in Makako Bay when she was observed to be in distress in the water. An employee responded and found Kurica unresponsive.

She was brought onto the tour boat, where CPR was initiated, and then taken to the boat harbor, where medics from the fire department continued treatment.

First responders took Kurica to Kona Community Hospital, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kona Patrol Officer Dylan Chaves at 808-935-3311 or Dylan.Chaves@HawaiiCounty.Gov.