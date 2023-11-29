Kauai under flood advisory; flash flood watch in effect for all islands

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

The flood advisory for the island of Kauai has been extended through 10 a.m. today.

Radar at 7:56 a.m. showed heavy rain over Kauai falling at a rate of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea and Wailua.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flood advisory has been posted for Kauai as an expanded flash flood watch goes into effect for the rest of the state this morning.

Radar at 4:39 a.m. showed areas of heavy rain across the island of Kauai, mostly over the southern half of the island, but spreading northward, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was measured at a rate of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour.

The flood advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. but may need to be extended if flooding persists.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch is in effect for all main Hawaiian islands through Thursday afternoon.

“Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” the NWS said in a bulletin this morning. “Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

Residents and visitors should be prepared to take action should flash flood warning be issued.