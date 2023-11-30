Kauai man dies following Kaumualii Highway crash

A 66-year-old man died after a traffic crash on Kaumualii Highway today, Kauai police said.

Police have identified the man as Nathan Louis of Omao.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., Kauai police officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the crash near mile-marker 5.5.

A preliminary report said Louis was driving west on Kaumualii Highway when the vehicle “hit a guardrail, crossed the eastbound lane and struck guardrails on both sides of the highway.” The vehicle then crashed into an embankment on the westbound shoulder, the report said.

When first responders arrived, Louis “appeared to be having a health episode,” according to police. Personnel treated him before taking him to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police closed Kaumualii Highway near mile marker 5.5 in both directions for about two hours as they investigated.

The report said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time, and toxicology reports and an autopsy are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.