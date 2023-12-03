High surf advisory for Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Molokai

A high surf advisory is in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau as well as the north-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Monday.

“A passing northwest (320 degree) long period swell will lift surf to advisory levels along north and west-facing shores. This swell will peak today and then be followed by a larger northwest swell arriving Monday night,” according to the advisory.

Expect moderate, strong breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

“Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out,” according to the advisory.