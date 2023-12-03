Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas room rates drop for the holidays

The holiday season is traditionally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas.

The deals have been fewer than normal the past two years, but things are getting back to normal. Last week, the researchers at the Las Vegas Advisor canvassed every casino in town, looking for the best leads on lodging in December.

The rates below were available either by consulting casino websites or using third-party reservations options. Rates are higher during the National Finals Rodeo, which runs through Dec. 16. All told, 38 casinos have rooms going for under $40 this year (base price; doesn’t include resort fees). Here’s the lineup (rates change often and are not guaranteed).

Under $20 club: Rio ($15.60)

Under $30 club: Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Horseshoe, Circus Circus, the D, Excalibur, Flamingo, Golden Gate, Harrah’s, LINQ, OYO, Planet Hollywood and Silver Sevens.

Under $40 club: Binion’s, Boulder Station, El Cortez, Gold Coast, Luxor, Orleans, Palace Station, Paris, Plaza, STRAT and Tropicana.

High end: The pre-holidays also offer a great opportunity to stay at the more expensive casinos at bargain prices. The following all quoted midweek rates of $85 or less: Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Golden Nugget, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, M Resort, NY-NY, Palms, Park MGM, Resorts World, Treasure Island, Virgin and Westgate.

Question: Are there any good holiday displays that are free to view?

Answer: The lineup of free holiday festivities includes the “Mystic Falls Winter Wonderland” at Sam’s Town; the Bellagio Conservatory’s winter display; a lobby display at Aria featuring holiday creations from the resort’s pastry chefs; and holiday scenes at the Fremont Street Experience, the LINQ Promenade, The Park at NY-NY, Venetian/Palazzo atrium, Wynn atrium, Silverton (“Underwater Santa” on weekends) and Fashion Show Mall.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.