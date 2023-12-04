comscore Man, 77, injured after small plane makes hard landing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 77, injured after small plane makes hard landing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:42 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A downed single-engine Diamond DA40 aircraft on an undeveloped lot is seen along Kapolei Kai Street in Campbell Industrial Park.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A downed single-engine Diamond DA40 aircraft on an undeveloped lot is seen along Kapolei Kai Street in Campbell Industrial Park.

A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a small plane experienced a hard landing in an undeveloped section of Kapolei this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:49 p.m. for a fire at a construction site near Kapolei Kai Street. Two occupants were conscious and removed from the single-engine Diamond DA40 aircraft. One of them declined treatment from the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

“The HFD corralled the leaking aviation fuel that was coming from the aircraft’s wing and controlled it from getting into any storm drains or waterways,” the HFD said in an email.

The pilot was reporting mechanical issues before the landing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the aircraft owner were on the scene, along with Honolulu Police Department officers, fire officials said.

