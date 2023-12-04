comscore Oxford University Press names ‘rizz’ as its word of the year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oxford University Press names ‘rizz’ as its word of the year

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    An Oxford English Dictionary is shown at the headquarters of the Associated Press in New York, in August 2010. Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

LONDON >> Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped “Swiftie” (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), “situationship” (an informal romantic or sexual relationship) and “prompt” (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced today.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to “rizz up,” or chat someone up, the publisher said.

“It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use,” the publisher said. “From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too.”

American publisher Merriam-Webster included “rizz” on its list of the year’s top words but gave first place to “authentic.”

