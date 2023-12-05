HFD: Cause of Keeaumoku condo fire undetermined

The Honolulu Fire Department says the cause of a high-rise unit fire in the Keeaumoku area on Thursday is undetermined due to insufficient witness information and lack of conclusive evidence.

The two-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning at 780 Amana Street, Unit 1401, according to HFD. Eleven units with 43 personnel responded.

The first to arrive found flames emanating from the 14th-floor unit at the 19-story building, also known as Woodrose Condominium, about a block away from Walmart on Keeaumoku Street and a few blocks from the back side of Ala Moana Center.

HFD reported that one resident suffered a laceration while descending the stairwell to evacuate the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 98-year-old man for a minor laceration to his arm and took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Estimated damages are at $451,000 total to two units at the Woodrose.

The estimated damages for Unit 1401 were greater, at $385,000, with $25,000 to its contents, while the estimated damages for Unit 1501 were at $40,000 with $1,000 to its contents.