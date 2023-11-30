High-rise condo blaze near Keeaumoku displaces 3

Honolulu firefighters responded this morning to a two-alarm fire at a high-rise condominium in the Keeaumoku area.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. for a building fire at 780 Amana St. near the Pagoda Hotel and about a block away from Walmart on Keeaumoku Street. Eleven units with 43 personnel responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames emanating from a condo near the 14th floor of the 19-story high-rise.

After an aggressive fire attack with handlines, the fire was extinguished at 9:34 a.m., HFD said.

Firefighters searched for occupants and confirmed no one was on the floors involved during the fire, and that no hidden fires remained in void spaces.

HFD reported that one resident suffered a laceration while descending the stairwell to evacuate the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the resident.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Keeaumoku Street, Kanunu, Makaloa, and Amana streets this morning as firefighters battled the blaze.

The American Red Cross will be assisting three residents who were displaced by the fire.

HFD has requested an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An update will be provided once the final investigation report is complete.