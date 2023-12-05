High surf warning warning in effect for north, west shores of smaller islands

A high surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai County and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui.

Weather officials expect surf of 20 to 25 feet along affected north shores and 15 to 20 along west shores. “Surf will peak today at warning levels, then lower to advisory levels tonight through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin today.

The warning is in effect through 6 p.m today.

Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves and powerful currents while motorists should be prepared for road closures along affected coasts.