Man, 70, slashed on neck in alleged robbery on Big Isle

Hawaii island police are searching for the suspect in the alleged assault and attempted robbery of a 70-year-old man Sunday afternoon at the Kona Community Aquatic Center.
Police said at about 5:13 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a call for a victim with visible injuries to his head and neck at the center’s parking lot.
The victim reported that an unknown male allegedly approached him in the lot, wielding a knife, and demanded that he hand over his wallet. The victim said he refused, and that the suspect then struck him on the head with a fist and cut his neck with the knife.
Paramedics took the victim to Kona Community Hospital, with a 12-centimeter laceration to his neck, in stable condition.
Police detectives are investigating the incident and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
He is described as a male of Hawaiian descent, about 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has short hair shaved close near the ears, and was wearing a dark T-shirt with unknown gray decals and writing on the front and knee-length shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Detective Joel Furuto at 808-326-4646, ext. 281 or Joel.Furuto@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
