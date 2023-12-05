Town-bound lanes of Likelike to close for emergency repairs

The Honolulu-bound lanes of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway will be closed next Saturday, Dec. 16, to complete emergency repairs, state officials said.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 so repairs to eight damaged ceiling rods can be completed, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Officials first closed both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway on Nov. 9 when fractured ceiling rods were discovered during a routine inspection. Crews completed the replacement of 25 critical ceiling rods on Nov. 18.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. The H-3 freeway and Pali Highway will be open for motorists traveling Honolulu-bound from Kaneohe.

Electronic message boards with closure information will be posted.

Officials said to expect future closures for permanent repairs to Wilson Tunnel in the fall, which will be announced when scheduled.