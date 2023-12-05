These chewy brownies are simple to make

These simple brownies are mixed and baked in the same skillet. Chewy and fudgy, they’re everything you want in a brownie but faster and with less mess to clean up. If you don’t have an ovenproof nonstick skillet (preferably ceramic, or you could try this in a very well-seasoned cast-iron pan), pour the batter into a greased 9-inch square pan for baking. You can let the brownies cool and cut them into wedges or squares. Or, serve them warm from the oven and straight from the pan, preferably with a scoop of ice cream plopped on top.

Easy Skillet Brownies

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup/185 grams unsalted butter

• 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1 1/2 cups/300 grams sugar

• 3 large eggs

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 3/4 cup/95 grams all-purpose flour

• 3/4 cup/110 grams walnut or pecan pieces (optional)

• Flaky sea salt (optional)

• Ice cream, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an ovenproof 10or 11-inch nonstick skillet (preferably ceramic nonstick) set over medium-low heat, combine the butter, chocolate and salt. Let butter and chocolate melt, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat.

Carefully whisk in sugar until smooth, then whisk in eggs and vanilla. Finally, whisk in flour until no streaks remain. Using a spatula, fold in the nuts, if using. Smooth top and sprinkle lightly with flaky sea salt if you like.

Bake until the top is set, the center is soft and the edges are firm and start to pull away from the pan, 20 to 27 minutes. (A toothpick inserted into the center will come out gooey.) Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

You can serve these still a little warm and straight from the pan, with ice cream on top if you like.

Or, let cool completely before slicing into wedges or bars.

Total time: 40 minutes, plus cooling, makes 8-12 brownies.