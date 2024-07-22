Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Crave

A simple, refreshing treat

By New York Times

July 22, 2024 Last updated 2:35 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

1/1
Swipe or click to see more

Fruit — whether a bowl of sweet berries or a wedge of watermelon — makes the best dessert, but stone fruits are a real treat, especially nectarines. Sliced and dressed in a lime syrup, served chilled as they are here, they’re a refreshing, sophisticated and shockingly simple end to a meal.

Nectarines in Lime Syrup
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 large limes)
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 2 tablespoons orange liqueur
• 4 to 6 ripe nectarines
• Lime wedges, for garnish

Directions:
In a small stainless-steel saucepan, combine lime juice, sugar and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve. Turn heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Cool completely, then add orange liqueur.
Slice nectarines (no need to peel) about 1/2-inch thick and place in a medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup lime syrup and toss to coat. Chill well, about 1 hour. (Refrigerate leftover syrup for up to 1 month.)

To serve, spoon slices into dessert glasses or shallow bowls. Garnish with lime wedges, for a final squirt of fresh lime at the table.

Total time: 20 minutes, plus at least 1 1/2 hours’ cooling and chilling, serves 4-6.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide