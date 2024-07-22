A simple, refreshing treat

Fruit — whether a bowl of sweet berries or a wedge of watermelon — makes the best dessert, but stone fruits are a real treat, especially nectarines. Sliced and dressed in a lime syrup, served chilled as they are here, they’re a refreshing, sophisticated and shockingly simple end to a meal.

Nectarines in Lime Syrup

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 large limes)

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 2 tablespoons orange liqueur

• 4 to 6 ripe nectarines

• Lime wedges, for garnish

Directions:

In a small stainless-steel saucepan, combine lime juice, sugar and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve. Turn heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Cool completely, then add orange liqueur.

Slice nectarines (no need to peel) about 1/2-inch thick and place in a medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup lime syrup and toss to coat. Chill well, about 1 hour. (Refrigerate leftover syrup for up to 1 month.)

To serve, spoon slices into dessert glasses or shallow bowls. Garnish with lime wedges, for a final squirt of fresh lime at the table.

Total time: 20 minutes, plus at least 1 1/2 hours’ cooling and chilling, serves 4-6.