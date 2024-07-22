Tips for a juicy hot dog

A crisp, snappy, juicy hot dog isn’t necessarily difficult to achieve, but two key steps ensure that yours won’t end up wrinkly, burnt or dry. First, let the flame mellow to a moderate heat, which will prevent bursting and provide ample time to pick up smoke from the grill. Second, arrange the hot dogs parallel to the grates. That way, the rods act like a sling, exposing more of the hot dogs for more browning and keeping them from rolling around. With a well-cooked hot dog, toppings can be as minimal or imaginative as you’d like. (For natural-casing hot dogs, see Tip.)

Grilled Hot Dogs

Ingredients:

• Hot dogs, patted dry

• Hot dog buns

• Toppings, such as ketchup, mustard, relish and chopped white onions

Directions:

Prepare a medium fire, setting a gas grill to moderate heat or waiting for charcoal to ash over after its flames die down. (Medium is 325 degrees to 375 degrees. You should be able to hold your hand 4 to 5 inches above the grates for 6 to 7 seconds.) Arrange the coals on one side of the grill or turn off one burner so part of the grill is unheated.

Clean the grates. Place the hot dogs on the hot side of the grill parallel to the grates with at least an inch between each. Cook, rotating every minute or so, until plump and browned to your liking, 6 to 10 minutes. If using a gas grill, close the lid between turns.

Move the hot dogs to the unheated part of the grill, then toast the insides of the buns over the fire, just a minute. Place the hot dogs in the buns, then top as you like.

Total time: 35 minutes, makes as many as you like.

Tips:

Hot dogs made with natural casings split very easily on the grill. To avoid bursting and drying out the hot dog, prick the hot dog all over with a fork before grilling or simmer in water until warmed through, then char quickly on the grill for a minute or two.