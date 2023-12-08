comscore Body of missing hiker recovered from Waimanalo trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Body of missing hiker recovered from Waimanalo trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:55 pm
Honolulu firefighters Wednesday night recovered the body of a missing hiker on the Ohana-Mahalo Trail in Waimanalo.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported responding to a third-party 911 call for a possibly missing hiker at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday. One unit with four personnel initially responded, with more following.

“It was reported that the missing hiker was found dead approximately 45 minutes into the trail by his friends who set out to look for him when he did not make contact after several hours,” HFD said in a news release.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter packaged the injured body of the hiker and transported him to a landing zone where care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 7:12 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

