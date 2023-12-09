comscore Man, 21, arrested for alleged attempted murder in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man, 21, arrested for alleged attempted murder in Kalihi

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly discharging a firearm and striking two victims in Kalihi Saturday night.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, the suspect got into an argument with a 42-year-old man that escalated, before discharging the firearm. The two unidentified victims, a 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were treated by emergency responders and transported to emergency rooms, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The suspect was arrested at 3:05 a.m. and is in custody pending investigation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms in central Tennessee

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up