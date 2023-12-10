Las Vegas Advisor: Popular Vegas shows go dark for the holidays

During December, many Las Vegas shows go “dark” to allow cast members to take holiday vacations.

If you’re visiting between now and New Year’s and have your heart set on seeing one show in particular, make sure to check that there will be performances during your dates.

The dark days for the major productions are listed below (most are dark on Dec. 31): Bellagio: “O,” Dec. 25; Excalibur: “Thunder from Down Under,” Dec. 24-25; Australian Bee Gees, Dec. 22-23, 29-30; Flamingo: “Piff the Magic Dragon,” Dec. 19-20; Four Queens: “Mike Hammer Comedy Magic,” Dec. 16-25; Harrah’s: Donny Osmond, Dec. 1-30; Luxor: Carrot Top, Dec. 18-25; Mandalay Bay: “Michael Jackson ONE,” Dec. 11; MGM Grand: David Copperfield, Dec. 7-16; Jabbawockeez, Dec. 5, 9, 12; “KA,” Dec. 13; “Tape Face,” Dec. 7-15, 18-21; Mirage: “The Beatles Love,” Dec. 19, Jan. 1-10; Shin Lim, Dec. 5-20, 27; NY-NY: “Mad Apple,” Dec. 19; Terry Fator, Dec. 3, 8, 12-18, 25; The Orleans: “Adam London Laughternoon,” Dec. 24; “Marriage Can Be Murder,” Dec. 11, 24; Planet Hollywood: “Criss Angel: Mindfreak,” Dec. 6-14, 24; Rio: Penn & Teller, Dec. 4-22; “WOW,” Dec. 17-18; The STRAT: “Rouge,” Dec. 19; Tropicana: “MJ Live,” Dec. 25; “Murray the Magician,” Dec. 25; Rich Little, Dec. 25; and Westgate: “The Magic of Jen Kramer,” Dec. 1-16, 24-30.

Nog time: For the 21st straight year, Ellis Island is serving its homemade eggnog (contains alcohol). It took 26,000 eggs and almost 1,000 bottles of premium booze to make this year’s batch. Order the holiday nog at the bar for $10 per glass or $40 per bottle that you can take out.

Question: Is it still possible to get rooms for New Year’s Eve?

Answer: Yes. In a check of 94 hotel-casinos late last month, an amazing 91 had rooms available. The lowest-priced room for New Year’s Eve was at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder for $200. Others at the lower end for price were South Point ($215), Silverton ($223), Silver Sevens ($239), and two-night packages at Plaza ($303) and Treasure Island ($679). The most expensive was Caesars Palace for $1,011.

