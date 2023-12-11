FEMA closing Kahului Disaster Recovery Center this Friday

The Kahului Disaster Recovery Center on Maui is closing at 6 p.m. this Friday, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center, however, will remain open, and other resources will still be available to survivors of the Aug. 8 wildfires, according to FEMA.

Today is the deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, as well as disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA said those applying online have until midnight today to apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

If visiting a disaster recovery center in person, then survivors should do so during hours of operation, which are listed at the following.

Kahului Disaster Recovery Center

>> Located at Maui College Community Services Center Building 205. 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ceases operations at 6 p.m. this Friday.

Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center

>> Located at Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, but will have shorter hours on Wednesdays. This Wednesday, as well as Dec. 20 and 27, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FEMA says survivors can continue to get information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations at the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center.

“What’s important is that you stay in touch with FEMA,” said the agency in a news release. “Update FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your recovery.”

Survivors may apply for SBA loans at www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

For more information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Help is also available by phone at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, which is open from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.