Gov. Josh Green appoints Tyson Miyake to Maui House seat

Gov. Josh Green has appointed Tyson Miyake — a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino — to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui.
Rep. Miyake replaces Troy Hashimoto, whom Green appointed to represent Wailuku-Kahului-Waihee in the Senate after Gil Keith-Agaran resigned in October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.
The selection of Miyake assures representation for Maui as legislators prepare for the upcoming January session, which will have an emphasis on helping the people of Maui, Green said today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.