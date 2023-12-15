comscore Gov. Josh Green appoints Tyson Miyake to Maui House seat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Gov. Josh Green appoints Tyson Miyake to Maui House seat

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced new Maui state Rep. Tyson Miyake, left, during a news conference today in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced new Maui state Rep. Tyson Miyake, left, during a news conference today in Honolulu.

Gov. Josh Green has appointed Tyson Miyake — a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino — to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui.

Rep. Miyake replaces Troy Hashimoto, whom Green appointed to represent Wailuku-Kahului-Waihee in the Senate after Gil Keith-Agaran resigned in October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

The selection of Miyake assures representation for Maui as legislators prepare for the upcoming January session, which will have an emphasis on helping the people of Maui, Green said today.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wall Street closes out its 7th straight winning week

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up