High surf warning in effect for east shores of most islands

A high surf warning is in effect for the east shores of most islands as a high surf advisory remains in effect for north shores.

Affected islands include Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island, Kauai and Molokai, according to the National Weather Service. Surf along east shores is expected to reach 14 to 18 feet and 10 to 15 feet along north shores.

The warning and advisory are in effect through 6 p.m. today. However, surf along affected east shores is expected to peak this morning.

“A downward trend is expected by this evening dipping below warning levels,” the NWS said in a bulletin today.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” the NWS said. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.”

Meanwhile, the work week opens with mostly cloudy, breezy weather and isolated windward and mauka showers throughout the day.