Rape suspect, 69, released in Waipahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Police released a 69-year-old man arrested Saturday for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman in Waipahu.

The Honolulu Police Department updated the police report today.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in Waipahu at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested the suspect at 1:44 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

He was released pending investigation at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

