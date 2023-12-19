Police seek public’s help in finding Kalihi shooting suspect

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help finding 44-year-old Sidney Tafokitau who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder for a Dec. 16 incident where he shot at and attacked a group of men with a knife.

On Saturday, at about 12:45 a.m., Tafokitau allegedly got into a “verbal argument with a group of males on Rose Street in Kalihi,” according to Honolulu police.

Tafokitau allegedly shot at the group, hitting a 43-year-old man in the lower back, and stabbed a 50-year-old man in the shoulder. Both men were taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses saw Tafokitau leave in a silver, four-door 2010 Nissan Altima with Hawaii license plate WXD 883.

He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Attempted Murder Suspect Sidney Tafokitau Wanted by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd