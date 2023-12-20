2 men arrested in connection with Mililani fatal shooting

Honolulu police arrested two men wanted in connection with Thursday’s early morning shooting on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani that left a 37-year-old man dead.

HPD officers arrested Clinton B. Kaaialii was arrested Tuesday at 10:09 p.m. at 72 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa on suspicion of murder in the second degree. Michael K. Caspino, 27, at 84-0730 Manuku Street on suspicion of murder in the second degree and promotional of a detrimental drug in the third degree at about 5:35 p.m.

Barabbas Dietrich, 37, was identified by the Department of the Medical Examiner today. The cause and manner of his death are not yet available.

The case was reclassified to second-degree murder at 8 a.m. Monday.

Twenty-five people have been murdered on Oahu this year, compared with 22 through November 2022.

On Thursday, Dietrich was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times while driving on the highway in Mililani.

At 12:14 a.m., the man was driving down Kamehameha Highway “when he was shot at multiple times” near Kipapa Street.

Emergency Medical Services technicians provided “lifesaving stabilizing treatments such as a breathing tube for a critical patient found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds,” according to the city Emergency Services Department.