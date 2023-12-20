2 men arrested in connection with Mililani fatal shooting

Honolulu police arrested two men wanted in connection with Thursday’s early morning shooting on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani that left a 37-year-old man dead.
HPD officers arrested Clinton B. Kaaialii was arrested Tuesday at 10:09 p.m. at 72 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa on suspicion of murder in the second degree. Michael K. Caspino, 27, at 84-0730 Manuku Street on suspicion of murder in the second degree and promotional of a detrimental drug in the third degree at about 5:35 p.m.
Barabbas Dietrich, 37, was identified by the Department of the Medical Examiner today. The cause and manner of his death are not yet available.
The case was reclassified to second-degree murder at 8 a.m. Monday.
Twenty-five people have been murdered on Oahu this year, compared with 22 through November 2022.
On Thursday, Dietrich was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times while driving on the highway in Mililani.
At 12:14 a.m., the man was driving down Kamehameha Highway “when he was shot at multiple times” near Kipapa Street.
Emergency Medical Services technicians provided “lifesaving stabilizing treatments such as a breathing tube for a critical patient found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds,” according to the city Emergency Services Department.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.