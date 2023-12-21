CNHA launches Maui housing website, new lease and loan initiatives

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched a new centralized housing website Thursday – HelpingMaui.org – that will aid survivors displaced by the August wildfires in finding housing options, as well as operate as a platform for property owners and managers to offer their properties for lease.

The website was created in response to the estimated 2,430 families or 6,283 individuals who are still in need of housing following the Maui wildfires that killed at least 100 people and caused thousands to lose their homes.

The nonprofit also announced a new leasing program, where property owners can lease their property directly to CNHA, which will sublet the unit to survivors. CNHA will provide guaranteed rent payments to property owners while also assuming responsibility for placing and monitoring tenants.

Long-term and second homes will be leased at market rates, and short-term rentals in West and South Maui are eligible to receive monthly rents between $3,200 and $9,000 per month. Property owners also receive exemptions from Maui County real property tax, damage protection and assistance from CNHA in moving their future bookings to hotels.

CNHA is also expanding its Host Housing Support Program, which launched in October, that provides financial assistance to host households that house individuals and families displaced by the wildfires. CNHA will now provide host households with $500 for each individual it houses, for a monthly maximum of $2,000 for up to six months – an increase from $375 per person under a $1,500 monthly limit.

The nonprofit also announced a loan forgiveness program for homeowners who plan to build accessory dwelling units that will launch next January. The program will provide homeowners with county-approved ADU building plans that are willing to host a displaced family for up to three years with a $50,000 forgivable loan.

More information on each of the programs can be found on CNHA’s website or the newly created housing website, HelpingMaui.org. Those interested in applying can also visit CNHA’s Kaka’o Maui Resource Hub in-person at Maui Mall in Kahului, or calling CNHA at 808-596-8155.