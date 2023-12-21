First responders help 7 stuck beneath Kaimuki bridge

First responders rescued seven people and several dogs who were stuck on a ledge beneath a bridge in Kaimuki on Wednesday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as torrential rains fell on Oahu, causing streams to swell during an islandwide flood advisory.

Six units responded, according to HFD, and helped five people and four dogs that were stuck on the ledge at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki Avenue get to a bank.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at about noon and transported a woman in her 20s with hypothermia to the hospital in serious condition.

Two men in their 50s were evaluated, according to EMS, but declined transport to the hospital. The city’s specialized CORE (Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement) crews assisted them in finding a safer location to shelter.

HFD said, with supervision, two other individuals and another dog were able to walk out on their own.